Rogers boy battling cancer gets his wish granted

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local 11-year-old, who’s battling leukemia, got royal treatment on Monday!

Riley Duckworth rolled up to Rogers High School’s Whitey Smith Stadium in a limo on March 15.

He got to walk the red carpet, and was cheered on by fans in the stands as he received several goodies he’s always wanted.

Thank you so much, guys! It’s just amazing that you could do that for me! RILEY DUCKWORTH

To grant wishes for kids, like Riley, Rogers High School DECA, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, has raised more than $10,000 since the summer.

“We coordinated with the Make-A-Wish Foundation on his favorite items and we also granted him a thousand dollar shopping spree to give him whatever else he wanted,” RHS DECA Co-President Karsen Uecker said.