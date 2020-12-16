Rogers doctor recounts getting COVID-19 vaccine

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first round of Pfizer vaccines is going out to some frontline healthcare workers. A Rogers doctor said he’s feeling optimistic after receiving the shot Tuesday.

Dr. Jason McKinney is the Medical Director for Mercy Hospital’s ICU, and he works in close contact with people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. He and a small group got the vaccine Tuesday.

The medical community is clear, McKinney said: the vaccine is safe, and it works. So, he said he’s feeling relief more than anything, as he finally sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Some vaccines hurt when you get them, this one did not,” McKinney said. “I honestly feel no different now several hours later. I imagine in a couple days I’ll probably have a sore arm.”

McKinney said he’ll get the second shot in three weeks. Everyone who works at Mercy’s COVID unit should be vaccinated by the end of the week, he said.