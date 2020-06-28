Rogers Farmers Market restarts

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Vendors gathered at the Rogers Downtown Square to sell their products on Saturday, June 27, for the first time since COVID-19.

Both sellers and customers said they’re happy to be back after it was forced to close due to the pandemic.

I love the farmers market, I love to support local businesses and it’s nice that we can do it outside.

India Malherbe, Customer

It hurts sales and stuff because of the markets being contained and everything. We can’t have open-air markets and people close to the vendors and everything, but otherwise, it’s been pretty good.

Jeremiah Baranauskas, vendor, Prarie Woods Farm

The Rogers Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays.

