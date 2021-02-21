Rogers High School LGBTQ+ community looking to be included in the yearbook

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – News out of Rogers High School, the LGBTQ+ community is having a tough time getting a spread in the 2020-2021 yearbook.

The two students I spoke with from the yearbook committee tell me the two-page spread was meant to bring awareness.

“Also, just give them a platform and express themselves in a way that they never have been allowed to talk about themselves,” says Betty Gower.

However, Grace Henley and Gower say it was a spread that Principle, Lewis Villines, felt did not belong in the yearbook.

“He said it wasn’t an event, so it didn’t belong in the yearbook, but I have been doing this for two years and we don’t just cover events,” says Henley.

In a statement from Principle Villines, he says their concern was that two pages of content with an LGBTQ+ theme were more of an opinion editorial in nature rather than a chronicle of the year.

Henley tells me in a meeting about the LGBTQ+ pages, she asked Principle Villines to explain his thought process behind the decision.

“But now I want to understand why the reason is no, and when he couldn’t tell me that, he was like do you know how much authority I have to get you in trouble,” says Henley.

I spoke to one member of Rogers’ LGBTQ+ community about how he feels towards the pages being left out of the yearbook.

“It would be heartbreaking because they knew there was a chance to have something like that to happen, but it was done by a member of the faculty at the school,” says Rogers Senior, Uriel Rodriguez.

Principle Lewis states discussions on the pages are ongoing and recognize the LGBTQ club is part of the school and the yearbook. Like all student clubs, its presence in the yearbook is not at issue.