Rogers homes washed out by floodwaters

“I was a little teary eyed, I was crying. I was like oh my gosh.. I was freaking out.”

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The water may have receded, but several homes in Rogers are still washed out by floodwaters.

GOOGLE MAPS

The residents who live in the neighborhood behind the Rogers Inn on 8th Street said flooding usually happens there, but it’s never been as bad as it was on Wednesday, April 28.

For once I felt scared. ERICA SAWYER, ROGERS RESIDENT IMPACTED BY FLOOD

In a matter of moments, heavy rain turned a neighborhood in Rogers underwater when floodwaters swept into homes.

Erica Sawyer, who lives in the area, said she saw multiple people need to be rescued by boat.

“Some got stuck on the cars and everyone was helping them get out,” she said. “It was scary, I didn’t think it was going to stop.”

Everyone in the neighborhood luckily was okay, but many things were lost and damaged in the flood.