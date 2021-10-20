Rogers man arrested in connection to rape of underage girl

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police said they arrested a man accused of raping a child after smuggling her across the Southern border.

Hector Figueroa-Vasquez, 36, was booked Oct. 9. According to a police report, he arranged to have a 16-year-old girl smuggled across the border and kept her on his property for several weeks. The girl told authorities Figueroa-Vasquez sexually abused her three separate nights.

Figueroa-Vasquez hasn’t been formally charged and denied he raped the girl.

Kevin Metcalf is the founder of the National Child Protection Task Force. He said this situation is relatively common even in areas like Northwest Arkansas.

“These victims, they’re conditioned not to talk, to not go against their captors,” Metcalf said. “They are told, ‘If you talk, nobody’s going to believe you, and we’re going to reveal what you’ve been doing.'”

Metcalf said people who think there may be child abuse happening near them should contact authorities.