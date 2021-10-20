Rogers man arrested in connection to rape of underage girl

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police said they arrested a man accused of raping a child after smuggling her across the Southern border.

Hector Figueroa-Vasquez, 36, was booked Oct. 9. According to a police report, he arranged to have a 16-year-old girl smuggled across the border and kept her on his property for several weeks. The girl told authorities Figueroa-Vasquez sexually abused her three separate nights.

Figueroa-Vasquez hasn’t been formally charged and denied he raped the girl.

Kevin Metcalf is the founder of the National Child Protection Task Force. He said this situation is relatively common even in areas like Northwest Arkansas.

“These victims, they’re conditioned not to talk, to not go against their captors,” Metcalf said. “They are told, ‘If you talk, nobody’s going to believe you, and we’re going to reveal what you’ve been doing.'”

Metcalf said people who think there may be child abuse happening near them should contact authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers