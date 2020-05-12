Rogers meat market sees record sales as prices rise

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As meat prices rise, Ivan’s Meat Market in Rogers has tripled in daily business.

Since opening in 1987, owner David Lee said they’ve had record sales in just the last few months. He even sold a month’s worth of beef in one day. Lee said they’re lucky to still be able to get product, but he’s paying more for it than ever before.

This means he’s also forced to raise his prices, and he’s done so almost every day since March.

But he said this isn’t keeping customers away. Ivan’s is still selling out of anything and everything. Lee said it’s been a challenge, but the shop is doing well at keeping up with demand.

“We’re just glad we’re taking care of the people, we’re glad we were able to keep our job

and take care of the folks, being able to get them some stuff they weren’t able to get in a lot of other places.” Lee said.

Customers aren’t so much upset about the rising prices, they’re more just shocked.

He also said he’s seeing a lot of new customers, which is putting a strain on his small business. But Lee said he’s up for the challenge, and hopes he can keep up with demand.