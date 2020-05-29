Rogers neighborhood hosts block party amid COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Homeowners in Silo Falls located off Bellview in Rogers threw a block party on Thursday with more than 50 kids attending.

For the last few weeks, Governor Hutchinson has stressed the importance of social distancing and limiting crowds. Rogers has also seen a rise in Coronavirus cases this week.

President of the Property Owner’s Association David Conaway said the gathering was coordinated by homeowners in a private Facebook group. They hired a snow cone truck, held front lawn events and had a “chalk run” at the end.

“Everybody was hanging out, but they we’re all trying to maintain, the parents were, of course kids, they’re gonna run around.” Conaway said.

When asked about social distancing, Conaway said the contact between kids wasn’t longer than 15 minutes.

He said there were neighbors both excited and concerned to see the party, but owners wanted a sense of normalcy and did their best to be safe.

“We’re all stressed out, we wanted to have a good day for the kids.” he said.

We reached out to Rogers Mayor Greg Hines about the party and he sent us this statement;

“The City of Rogers is taking the recommendations from Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health very seriously. We have refrained from opening recreational facilities and offering other in-person public services in an effort to minimize unnecessary contact, enforce social distancing practices, and protect the health of our community, especially our residents of higher risk. Each of us has an individual responsibility to protect our neighbors, and we have to take that seriously.” Greg Hines, Mayor, City of Rogers

Conaway said the POA is doing what it can to prevent an outbreak.

“It is important that we follow these guidelines because we wanna make sure we contain the outbreak.” Conaway said.