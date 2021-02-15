Rogers neighborhood loses heat, neighbors lend a hand

"So many people in the neighborhood were like 'Absolutely, who needs a space heater? If anyone needs to get warm, please come to our house we've got hot chocolate.'"

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many Rogers residents lost heat during the winter weather on Sunday, February 14, but thanks to the Shadow Valley neighborhood rallying around each other, crews were able to restore the heat faster.

Ryan Di Salvo woke up to bone-chilling temps in her Shadow Valley home on Sunday, February 14.

“The burners didn’t work, the fireplace was off,” Di Salvo said. “It was cold, it was really cold.”

A quick look at her neighborhood’s Facebook page, she realized she wasn’t alone.

About half the neighborhood was in the same boat.

Di Salvo said Black Hills Energy was called to assess.

“They were on it,” she said. “They already had four techs in the neighborhood working it.”

According to Di Salvo, Black Hills Energy told those without heat to ask their neighbors with heat to try and use their gas less.

[That] is a pretty big ask in a winter storm. RYAN DI SALVO, SHADOW VALLEY RESIDENT

But the neighbors did just that!





“So many people in the neighborhood were like ‘Absolutely, who needs a space heater? If anyone needs to get warm, please come to our house we’ve got hot chocolate,’” Di Salvo said.

The neighbors helping neighbors mentality, ultimately got the heat restored.

To see everybody kind of rally and be like, ‘I will turn my water heater down and have no hot water, if you have heat, and I’ll turn my fireplace off if it means you guys stay warm.’ It was really heartwarming to see. RYAN DI SALVO, SHADOW VALLEY RESIDENT

Di Salvo said with the weather continuing to look grim, she’s worried she could lose heat again, but she says she can rest a little bit easier knowing a neighbor won’t be too far to call for help.