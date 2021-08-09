Rogers Police: be on the lookout for buses back on the streets

Paul Adamus, 7, climbs the stairs of a bus before the fist day of school on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. Adamus is among tens of thousands of students in Georgia and across the nation who were set to resume in-person school Monday for the first time since March. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ROGERS, AR (KNWA/FOX24) — School will soon be back in session in Northwest Arkansas, and that means buses will be back on the roads.

Rogers Police said it’s ready to start school patrols once Rogers Schools go back on August 16th. Officers will be on the lookout for people speeding through school zones, and passing buses illegally.

When a bus is stopped, with it’s lights flashing and stop arm out, all lanes of traffic must stop unless there is a physical barrier in the middle of the road.

Keith Foster with Rogers Police said it may be an inconvenience, but it’s ultimately about the safety of our kids.

“Realize that traffic is going to pick back up and its going to take you longer to get to work, so leave early and slow down,” he said. “Don’t get in a hurry because there’s going to be a lot of kids out, parents taking their kids to school. Certainly on that first day.”

He said one of the problem roads police really look out for illegal bus passing is on New Hope Road.

Passing a stopped bus is a Class A misdemeanor and can result in a fine or even jail time.