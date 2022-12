ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police are investigating calls of a shooting at a Casey’s on Dec. 30.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, the shooting was reported to have happened at the convenience store on 514 N. 2nd Street.

Foster says detectives are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.