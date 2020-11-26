Rogers restaurant giving back with Thanksgiving meals for those in need

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A local restaurant is giving back to those in need this Thanksgiving.

Shurla Jobe is the owner of Meme’s Caribbean Flavour in Rogers. She said she is giving back the best way she knows how with some good old fashion home cooking.

She opened her restaurant back in March. A Caribbean woman born and raised in Trinidad, she is hoping to bring some Caribbean heat to Northwest Arkansas.

Jobe said it has been very challenging for her to run her restaurant during the pandemic and although she doesn’t always have many customers at times, she knows there are plenty of mouths to feed.

This holiday she is feeding a small army, about 50 families will be enjoying Thanksgiving meals.

“This is the best way I know how to help people. I can’t give them money but I know that I can cook. When they eat my food I want them to feel comfortable and happy to know that we bring the flavor and they get good quality food,” said Jobe.

She said the majority of the families she is helping are having a tough time right now and she hopes to lighten their load with a Thanksgiving meal.

Jobe received donations of food to help with the meals and a few helping hands, like Joann Crossley who is volunteering her time. The grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of another 7 said because of the pandemic her family can’t come together as they have done in the past so she is stepping into another kitchen.

“Seeing the smile on their faces when they are handed a nice Thanksgiving dinner that Miss Shurla does from her heart. There’s no greater feeling than being able to provide a service to make someone else happy,” said Crossley.

She said she is thankful to have her health, for her family and to have the time to help Jobe cook a meal for those in need.

Jobe said Thanksgiving is a time to look back at the things you have and express your appreciation, this is her way of showing her gratitude.