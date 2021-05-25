Rogers restaurants decide on mask requirement

"If we take the mask off, there will be customers who won't come in."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Masks will no longer be required in the City of Rogers starting Thursday, May 27.

On Tuesday, May 25, the Rogers City Council voted to repeal its current mask ordinance, meaning Thursday (May 27) at 3:34 p.m., when the last school bell rings — mask will no longer be required.

“We are in no way saying or suggesting that you should throw your masks away or throw caution to the wind,” Rogers Mayor Greg Hines said.

Fish City Grill Owner Brett Brundige said as a business owner, he’s excited to be one step closer to some sort of normalcy, but as for him and his staff, the mask will stay on.

“I want to keep them safe, I want the customers to feel safe, and I want sales,” Brundige said.

He said staffing has been an “absolute nightmare” and he can’t afford to lose any more revenue, so this was the best decision for himself, his customers, and his staff.

Brundige said masks are not required for customers.

Mayor Hines said the city wholeheartedly supports local businesses in whatever decisions they deem as necessary.

The city council also voted to pass a resolution following the mask ordinance repeal that encourages residents to follow public health guidelines.