Rogers school donates books to women’s transitional living community

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A women’s transitional living community gets 1,000 books through a donation.

The Primrose School of Rogers had its preschoolers donate gently used or new books for kids going through a tough time.

Oasis of NWA serves women in recovery and their children.

Ladonna Hunphrey, the organization’s director, says this donation will help kids through difficult situations. “A book is a great way to do that. That’s personal and gives them the time between a mom and child to bond, as they’re reading a book, and it helps re-establish, ‘Hey, I’m here with mom, I’m safe, and here’s something fun that we can learn together,'” Hunphrey said.

Amy Taylor, director of Primrose School, said “Our goal is to get a book in every hand of every child in Northwest Arkansas, so this was a great way to partner with them and help them out in their time of need.”

The Primrose School director says her students are learning the virtues of giving without receiving something back.

