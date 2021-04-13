Rogers vaccine clinic pivots from Johnson & Johnson to Pfizer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tuesday, April 13th, there was a vaccination event held in Rogers that planned to distribute the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In light of recent news about Johnson and Johnson, the clinic pivoted to supply another vaccine. It was The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council that partnered with Community Clinic for a vaccination event at the Rogers Convention Center.

I spoke the with CEO of Community Clinic, and he says they’re proud to say they were able to switch out the 500 doses Johnson & Johnson they planned to distribute for the same amount of doses of the Pfizer. I also connected with the MLK Council who says the goal of the event was to bridge the gap here in Northwest Arkansas.

“We recognize that African American community, and rightfully so, there is some hesitancy because of past circumstances to get the vaccine,” says Vice President of the MLK council, Lindsey Leverett-Higgins.

Hesitancy she believes can be overcome with creditable education.

“We would suggest that you take the time to get educated, understand the risk associated with the vaccine, weigh the pros and the cons for yourself and your family. We all want to make sure that we do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” says Leverett-Higgins.

We caught up with one individual at the clinic, and he agrees information is key.

“As medical professionals find additional information about the vaccines they’ll need to keep the general public updated, and that way people who are a little bit hesitant that they have the information they need,” says Sheldon Foster.

Leverett-Higgins adds the council will repeat the event in 3 weeks to provide the second dose, and they’re looking forward to potentially partnering with Community Clinic again in the future.