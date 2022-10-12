SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Judith Yanez balances many roles in her life.

She’s a daughter of immigrants, a single mother, a teacher, and the founding Exec. Director of RootedNWA.

“Non-profit work is not easy and transforming a society is not an easy task,” Yanez said.

Through Rooted, Yanez helps parents navigate through all the school options in Northwest Arkansas, empowering them as they make decisions that’ll impact their child’s education.

She’s helped parents like Laura Galvan. Galvan is from Guanajuato, Mexico.

“There is no limit in education and having the tools, I can jump over any barrier that presents itself with them,” Yanez said.

She like many of the parents Rooted supports are doing their best to raise their children in a country, community, and education system that’s new to them.

“I would tell parents to give themselves the opportunity to know the organization so that they can have school options for their children and not just school options, but also so that we as parents can grow and help our children,” Galvan said.

Yanez wants to inspire all of NWA. She’s asking for people who can teach the parents new skills, like accounting or tutoring to reach out to her and be a part of the Ejercito de Experiencia.

“We’ve started the community group called the army of experience to bring the community together, to support one another through our experiences, our stories,” Yanez said.

Stories that’ll support parents as they reach their ultimate goal, providing their children with an education that’ll set them up for a better future.