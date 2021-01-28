Rural school faces some challenges getting teachers and staff vaccinated

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Arkansas teachers and school staff continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of phase 1-B.

Many of the vaccines for teachers and staff are being administered by local pharmacies. One of those is Pharmacy Express in Van Buren, who is taking care of COVID-19 vaccination for 11 schools including some in the Cedarville School District.

Cedarville Public Schools, Superintendent, Dr. Kerry Schneider said he is glad to reach this next phase of the state’s vaccine rollout, which opens up vaccination to school staff but he admits the process has its challenges.

The district has about 175 staff members. Dr. Schneider tells us about 60% of them are getting the shot. Vaccination is also open to its substitute teachers.

However, the pharmacy isn’t able to set up a clinic on campus because it doesn’t have the resources, so staff members have to go in individually to get their COVID-19 shot.

“They try to make the appointments later in the day but sometimes it is during the day. So, we have to cover for teachers to run into town and get the vaccination,” said Dr. Schneider.

He said it’s also tough to get substitute teachers to fill in.

Although, it would be more convenient to have a mass vaccination event on campus, he said he understands working with a small business like Pharmacy Express, which is independently owned and operated.

The Huntsville School District will also be going through a similar process. The superintendent tells us that’s because there’s only one pharmacy in their county distributing the vaccine. The district has 125 staff members interested in getting the shot.

Dr. Schneider said for many of his staff members, even if it takes longer, this is a step closer towards some form of normalcy.

The pharmacy is working with the district and getting them scheduled as quickly as possible.

Owner and Pharmacist Kelly Barlow tells us they are excited to get their most vulnerable community members and frontline workers vaccinated.

Again, it’s a small business and although they face some challenges, the owner said they are getting into a better workflow.

Barlow said they’ve been administering the vaccine for the past few weeks, starting with healthcare workers for phase 1, and now school staff and those 70 and older. On top of this, it is still handling its regular customers.

Barlow said the biggest challenge is still getting the supply. She noted the shipment coming a day late one week, and receiving a hundred fewer doses than expected another.

To make up for this, they’re only scheduling one week out at a time and about 40 doses a day. This helps reduce having to reschedule too many people if there are changes to the shipment received.

“I feel like we can distribute it very well, and our appointments are going smoothly. Especially being just me, a single pharmacist. We are working people through and getting several doses done a day,” said Barlow.

She said thankfully there is a special allotment of the vaccine for people who got their first dose. The shipment of the second doses is guaranteed and they schedule those folks in accordingly.

Barlow said they are asking for everyone to have some patience as they work through their appointments. Right now, they have about 1,500 people on its waitlist.