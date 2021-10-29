Safe and spooky Halloween for trick-or-treaters

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —Trick-or-treating and dressing up in costumes are a big part of Halloween traditions for families but there are some precautions to keep in mind while out on the trail.

The good thing about Halloween is that most of the activities like trick-or-treating happen outdoors where the risk of spreading COVID-19 is much less than being indoors.

Dr. Blake Hansen is a Family Physician for Northwest Health. His advice when giving out treats is to consider prepackaging them and maybe spreading them out on a table for kids to grab rather than putting all of the candy in a basket.

While out trick-or-treating wait for one group to finish before heading over to get your treats. That way you can avoid clustering around the doorsteps with folks outside your immediate group.

He suggests carrying hand sanitizer with you and waiting until you get home to thoroughly check the candy before digging in.

“Things you are going to be paying attention to is suspiciously wrapped candy, pinned holes in wrappers, discolored candies,” said Hansen.

Safe trick-or-treating by Healthychildren.Org

-Only go to homes with porch lights on

-Never enter home or car for a treat

-Keep a safe distance from other groups

-Stay with your group

Here are more safety tips to keep in mind. It’s best to visit homes with porch lights on, or that you’re familiar with. Don’t go inside a home or car for a treat. In fact, if you notice any suspicious activity better be safe and call 911.

Keep a safe distance from other groups, and avoid large crowds.

If trick or treating isn’t for you there are other activities you can do safely as a family like pumpkin decorating, costumed movie night or a scavenger hunt.

Now kids will be taking over the neighborhoods this weekend ready to fill up their baskets with candy. Its important for families to stay alert while out enjoying the festivities.

According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween night compared to any other night. That’s because of the lack of visibility at night when a lot of the festivities happen.

So drivers watch for kids on the roadway. Enter and exit driveways and alleyways very carefully. Just slow down in general, especially in residential neighborhoods where trick-or-treating is common.

Dr. Hansen says it’s important for kids to be as visible and bright as possible so add reflective tape to your kids costumes if needed. He says to also bring a light source with you while trick-or-treating.

“Great way to use the flashlights is to signal to cars, to the drivers that a group is here and when you are going to those intentional dark lit houses, no one is falling no one is getting injured,” said Hansen.

Halloween trick or treating street safety by Safe Kids Worldwide

-Use crosswalks & traffic lights

-Stay focused, put electronic devices away

-Make eye contact with the driver before crossing

-Watch out for cars turning or backing up

Here are some reminders for the kiddos while trick or treating. Use the crosswalks and traffic signals. Stay focused and put those cellphones away, electronic devices or toys while out on the trail.

Keep your head up and make eye contact with the driver before crossing to make sure they see you. Watch out for cars turning or backing up, and don’t cross the street from between parked cars. Remember you want to stay as visible as possible to drivers.

It’s recommended to have an adult present for kids 12 and under.