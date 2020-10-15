Safe celebrations & event planning during COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Wedding season looked a little different this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Some ceremonies were canceled, postponed or guests list were scaled down.

The current COVID-19 health crisis made it tough for couples to say their I do’s in front of big crowds, and most large-scale events were affected in some way.

Event planning professionals tell us there are several ways for people to celebrate their nuptials while also keeping everyone safe.

Owners of How Eventful Stephanie Hoffman and Laila Noel say that people are coming back around and looking for ways to host their events in a safe way.

The ladies say they are taking extreme precautions during set up by wearing gloves, good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings.

They’ve also had to get creative with floorplans and spacing — instead of 8 to 10 people at a table try 4 to 6 for a more intimate setting. Noel says assigned seating is a plus.

They are recommending larger airy indoor venues like Likewise in Fayetteville and bringing in social distancing wristbands.

“We are giving wristbands at check-in, green means your good to go say hi to the elbow bump, yellow means give me a little bit of space but go ahead and say hi and red means let’s go ahead and give me full distance today,” said Hoffman.

The ladies say you can always add a virtual element or Livestream your event for those who can’t make it, take the affairs outdoors or trim down your guest list to help with social distancing.

“Even though these are very stressful times for event planning, we want to remind people that we are here to help take that load off your shoulder. At the end of the day, we just want our guests and clients to be comfortable and enjoy their events safely,” said Noel.

It’s also important to check the recommendations in the state you’re having your event to make sure you’re following all of its health guidelines.