Safety experts to answer back-to-school questions on Nexstar’s Coronavirus House Calls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — America’s getting ready for a big test. To ace this unprecedented school year, we’ll need to learn about much more than reading, writing, and arithmetic. Ensuring a safe return to the classroom starts with education—about COVID-19.

With uncertainty surrounding the virus’ behavior in children and teens, worries persist with both in-person and virtual instruction. And as the death—and mental health—toll from the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise in the U.S., we’re looking past statistics. This Sunday, we’re here to talk about your back-to-school concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this “new normal” together.

That’s why we’ve assembled a panel of top health and education to answer your biggest questions about COVID-19 and pandemic life in this special edition of the Nexstar digital original, “Coronavirus House Calls,” hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.

At 7 p.m., CBS 42 will live stream this discussion, which can be accessed by clicking here.