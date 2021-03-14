Sam’s Club hosts NWA Window Shopping Popup at Crystal Bridges exhibition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a new temporary display at the North Forest Lights Exhibition at Crystal Bridges.

The display was done by Northwest Arkansas designer Jonathan Stiers. It’s part of Sam’s Club’s new Member’s Mark outdoor living collection.

Stiers said his design is made up of products people can purchase from Sam’s Club combined with his own personal touches.

This is just one popup design set up across the country. Other locations include New York City and Los Angeles. The popup will remain up until Monday, but next week people can check out the design and others through a virtual shopping experience on the Sam’s Club website.

