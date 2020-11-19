Schools avoid a shutdown while battling the COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 cases rise within communities, school districts are doing their best to keep your kids safe while in the classroom

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Planning, flexibility, and following health guidelines are what Owl Creek Principal Brandon Craft says are the keys to having a successful school year.

At the school in Fayetteville, Craft says there are a little less than one thousand students total.

About 25% are learning virtually.

10% chose the blended learning option.

And the rest, 65%, come to school all day, every day.

Craft says even the youngest students understand the importance of wearing masks and hand washing but even with health guidelines in place, Craft says they’ve had reports of positive COVID-19 cases.



“When our kids come in and a case pops up, you feel sad and disappointed,” Craft said. “But when it does come into place, I feel we have really strong protocols and procedures that we’re able to do probable close contacts when appropriate to make sure everyone is aware and on the same page to keep everyone safe.”



He encourages everyone to mindful of what they do outside of school and to continue to talk to students about the importance of practicing good hygiene.



The school district’s latest numbers show there’ve been 179 total cumulative cases of COVID-19 reported.