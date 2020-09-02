Schools transition to online learning two weeks into the semester

"Given the nature of this pandemic, one case can turn to 10, to 20, or even 30."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s the second week of school and multiple districts in our area already have certain classrooms transitioning to online learning due to students testing positive for COVID-19.

Parents shared with KNWA/FOX 24 News the difficult position they are in as things continue to rapidly change with their child’s education.

Is a runny nose or a mild cough? Is it seasonable allergies or is it something else?” MICHAEL CUMMINGS, SON TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Jude is a second grader at Vandergriff Elementary in Fayetteville.

Michael Cummings said his son, Jude, is one of the positive student cases reported on the Fayetteville Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard.

DASHBOARD ON FPS WEBSITE

AS OF SEPT. 1

9:30 P.M.

Cummings said Jude didn’t have a fever, but was short of breath and had chest pain.

That’s never happened before. MICHAEL CUMMINGS, SON TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Cummings said once they got the positive test, they notified the district on Saturday, August 29.

“The dashboard was updated Saturday evening or so reflecting a positive case,” he said.

COURTESY OF MICHAEL CUMMINGS

Cummings believes his son caught the virus while on campus.

Jude is a second-grader at Vandergriff Elementary School.

“It was the only place he’s been outside of our home in quite a while,” he said.

On Saturday, Fayetteville Public Schools sent out a press release, confirming a student at Vandergriff Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, “there are no probable close contacts of the student and the student is in quarantine.”

KNWA/FOX 24 News reached out to the school district in regards to this story.

We do not release medical information on any student, so we will not have any comment on this. ALAN WILBOURN, FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Cummings believes there are more cases and wants to stress to parents the importance of erring on the side of caution.

“Even if it’s possibly explained by some other factor, consider that a warning sign, or at least a reason to go in and get tested,” he said.

Fayetteville hasn’t had a scenario where it’s had to pivot to virtual learning, but that’s not the case for every district.

On Tuesday, September 1, Dr. Ivy Pfeffer with the Arkansas Department of Education, said districts in our area have had to modify their on-site operations.

“The Rogers School District had a kindergarten class that they’re trying to make their next steps for,” Dr. Pfeffer said. “The Fort Smith District, one of their high schools has been affected by a number of close contacts and confirmed cases.”

At Frank Tillery Elementary in Rogers, 16 students and two staff members are in quarantine after one confirmed positive case of COVID-19, according to the district.

Those 18 students and staff will now be doing remote learning until September 14.

We feel very good about the way they are approaching this in terms of limiting the response to areas that are affected. DR. IVY PFEFFER, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Dr. Pfeffer said both districts — Rogers and Fort Smith — have done a great job modifying their on-site operations.

Graci Hardbarger is a junior at Northside High School in Fort Smith.

I really do feel like the schools are making the best decisions that they can make, according to the information that they have and the options they have available. DARLA HARDBARGER, DAUGHTER GOES TO NORTHSIDE HIGH SCHOOL

Parents like Darla Hardbarger, with a junior at Northside High School, agree.

The Fort Smith school closed on Tuesday for cleaning after several people tested positive for COVID-19.

Students and staff will resume to on-site learning at the high school on September 2.

“I think that’s the best thing that they could do in that situation,” Hardbarger said.

Hardbarger said the district has done an excellent job communicating with parents about the rapid changes, but said this is a perfect example of how everyone has to work together to help slow the spread of this virus.

I think it’s my responsibility before the school’s responsibility to make sure my kid is safe. DARLA HARDBARGER, DAUGHTER GOES TO NORTHSIDE HIGH SCHOOL

Representatives with the Rogers School District weren’t able to do an interview but told KNWA/FOX 24 News more information will be released when it becomes available.

Stay with us as we continue to cover this story.