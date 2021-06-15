Search and dive crews continue to search for woman, who fell off boat at Prairie Creek

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A massive search effort for a possible drowning victim on Beaver Lake to resume Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Coose Hollow off the Prairie Creek Marina.

Investigators with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office believe the woman fell off of a boat in the area, Sunday night.

The woman is identified as 27-year-old Mayra Hilario. Investigators say she was on a boat with another person at the time of the incident and was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

911 dispatchers received a call Sunday night around 7 o’clock about a possible drowning. That night, a nearby boater saw a boat traveling in circles and checked to see if everything was okay and called for help after learning someone fell into the water.

Dive teams and search crews were deployed and canvassed the area for several hours.

Teams were back Monday morning and into the night searching for Hilario.

Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s office says the water is pretty deep and crews have to cover over 200 acres.

“The water runs anywhere from 40 feet to 160 feet. So, again that is a lot of areas to try to search and in that area, there is a lot of foliage, trees, leaves and who knows what under the lake,” said Jenkins..

The teams are using advanced sonar in a grid pattern to try and locate the missing woman.

“What it’s doing is taking pictures so anything that might come up and might look like something that we are looking for. We will take a picture of that we will bring it in and blow it up. We then have some other guys look at it and see if it qualifies or fits the mole of what we are looking for… a human,” said Jenkins.

She adds that divers can only dive a certain amount of times per day so they are only being used when search crews find something.

Several teams are assisting with this search including Beaver Lake Fire, Benton County Marines Division and NEBCO fire rescue to name a few