Secretary of Commerce says PUA program will be up soon after weekend testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has taken well past its initial expected creation date to finally be implemented for use. The governor’s Monday presser revealed the program could be up soon.

The state tested the new program over the weekend after building it from the ground up, said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. It’ll soon be ready to process the thousands of claims projected to affect people who are self-employed or work in the gig economy.

Anna Huynh runs the entertainment company Dancenhance. She and other self-employed workers tried to get on the website Friday after receiving an email, she said, but it crashed. At this point, getting needed monetary relief will be key in giving the program a thumbs up, she said.

“I think everyone’s gonna be excited once they can see the online portion’s available, their account actually exists, they can supplement all the information, that we get a message that says all our supplemental information’s been received,” Huynh said.

Huynh understands the problems the state’s had with getting the program running, she said, but it’ll be a major boost when it’s finally accessible.