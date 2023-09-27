SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special education teacher Amanda McCaslin is September’s Golden Apple winner! McCaslin teaches at Shaw Elementary School in Springdale. The Golden Apple Award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models who have an incredible, positive influence on their kids.

McCaslin was nominated for her never-ending compassion and perseverance. A Golden Apple nomination written about McCaslin reads:

“I’ve known her [McCaslin] for ten years. Our classroom is a completely different world from even from most SPED rooms. We have very low functioning, medically fragile students, sometimes with severe behaviors that have to be overcome before any academics can occur. I have never seen another teacher personify the cliche, “above and beyond,” like she does. Not by a long shot. When there’s another SPED teacher in the district that can’t handle a student with a severe behavior…they send them to her, because SHE can. I’ve not once seen her fail to work magic with a single student, but especially the ones that aren’t expected to excel much because of their disabilities. If I had a Special Needs child, I would move whatever mountain I had to for her to be their teacher. There are great teachers, even fantastic teachers… but SHE is one of a kind.”

You can see McCaslin’s surprise Golden Apple Award presentation, and hear the teacher’s response, by watching the video clipped at the top of this article.

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards or view past ones, you can fill out the form by clicking here.