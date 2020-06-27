Seven puppies abandoned in Poteau

If you have any information on the person(s) responsible, you are asked to please contact the Poteau Police Department.

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Poteau Police Department is currently looking for any information about seven abandoned puppies at Bill J Barber Park on Saturday, June 27.

They were left by a pavilion without any food or water, according to a post by the police department.

They’re now at the city animal shelter being taken care of, the post states.

If you have any information on the person(s) responsible, you are asked to please contact the Poteau Police Department.

If you have animals that you no longer want and you live within Poteau city limits, you may contact the Poteau Animal Control to have the animals picked up.

According to the post, the police department works with area rescues to ensure that surrendered animals have a chance at adoption.