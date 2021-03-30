Seven year old donates money from cookie sales to Arkansas Children’s Northwest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local kid spends her spring break raising money for Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Seven year old Hazel Douglas baked, decorated and sold cookies last week.

So many, that she was able to give a $500 check to ACNW. “I’m a healthy kid and I want other kids to have a chance to be healthy,” Douglas said.

Becca Evans, of the ACNW said “It’s awesome to see what these little entrepreneurs are doing, super encouraging to all the other kids in the state.”

When asked if they plan on doing it again, Hazel’s mom, Janelle, said she definitely sees more cookies in their future.