Several churches report cases of COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple churches in Northwest Arkansas report cases of COVID-19.

At least three churches in Springdale and another four churches in Rogers have cases of COVID-19.

This includes St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springdale where the Arkansas Department of Health will hold a testing event for the congregation only — the event is not open to the public.

COURTESY OF THE ADH

Below is a list of churches in Arkansas reporting COVID-19 cases, according to the ADH:



COURTESY OF THE ADH

Blue dots represent 1-2 cases and red dots represent more than 2 cases.