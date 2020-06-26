Several churches report cases of COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple churches in Northwest Arkansas report cases of COVID-19.

At least three churches in Springdale and another four churches in Rogers have cases of COVID-19.

This includes St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springdale where the Arkansas Department of Health will hold a testing event for the congregation only — the event is not open to the public.

Below is a list of churches in Arkansas reporting COVID-19 cases, according to the ADH:

Blue dots represent 1-2 cases and red dots represent more than 2 cases.

