Severe weather threatens social distancing for people who seek public shelters

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When tornadoes threaten to wreak havoc, people’s best bet is to go underground, optimally in a storm shelter. Public shelters provide a space for people who don’t have one in their home, and many dot Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The COVID-19 outbreak means social distancing may be at odds with immediate protective measures.

Greenland School District is home to three storm shelters on its campus, and Chief Gary Ricker of the city’s police department unlocks the middle school’s first whenever a tornado warning is issued.

“It’s got a big parking lot, the door’s right here by the parking lot, so it’s very easy access to it,” Ricker said.

Another member of the city’s first-response team then goes to the site.

“Usually, one of our firemen will come down and station himself here and kinda be the, for lack of a [better] term, shelter manager, so to speak,” Ricker said.

Early Tuesday morning, emergency managers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley expressed their alert toward impending severe weather threats.

“Today, we’re expecting, you know, we’re in the four to five range of severe weather coming into the area,” said Travis Cooper, deputy director for Sebastian County Emergency Management.

This round of possible storms could be unique, Cooper said, as social distancing is in the crosshairs just as much as people’s property and safety.

“We do have some hand sanitizer and some masks on site,” Cooper said, referencing a shelter that also does COVID-19 testing. “We wanna encourage and push for social distancing and taking those precautionary actions as much as possible for severe weather but also during the COVID-19 experience.”

Ricker said it’s pretty simple: twisters don’t take time off during pandemics. Storms still pose the same danger. Mother Nature doesn’t social distance.

“If there’s a tornado coming, if it’s necessary, we’ll pack them in here elbow to elbow and take the chance,” Ricker said. “It’s kinda one of those things, tornado or the possibility of a virus.”

In the years Greenland’s housed the shelters, there’s never been a hoard of people who’ve needed to use the shelters at the same time, Ricker said. So, the six-foot distance recommendation shouldn’t be a problem if the time comes.

“We don’t generally have a real big turnout in here, so even the biggest crowd that I’ve seen in here would have no problems keeping distancing,” Ricker said.