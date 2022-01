FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A sexual assault and terroristic threatening were reported at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house at the University of Arkansas on January 23.

According to the university’s crime log, a student reported someone touched her inappropriately and threatened her in the fraternity house sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

The case is considered active, according to the log.