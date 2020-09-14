Sheep Dog Impact Assistance heads back to Louisiana

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been several weeks since Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast, and even with recovery efforts, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance left Monday morning (September 14) to head to Louisiana for its second trip since Hurricane Laura.

Related Content Sheep Dog Assistance helping in the Gulf

SDIA’s goal is to continue to help with relief efforts such as tree and debris removal, mucking out homes, and giving out food and water to those in need.

It really restores the hope within that community and gives them you know an opportunity to help their neighbor when we assist them and join forces with us to really make a huge impact within their community. MICHAEL NIMMO, NATIONAL AMBASSADOR, SHEEP DOG IMPACT ASSISTANCE

You can donate to Sheep Dog to help in its relief efforts.