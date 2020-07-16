Shiloh Christian Schools will require masks for Pre-K through 12th grade

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Shiloh Christian Schools will provide two masks for each student, teachers will call them ‘traveling masks’.

A ‘traveling mask’ means anytime a student leaves the classroom, they must pull it up over their mouth and nose to wear until they get back.

“We’re just gonna have to plan like there is someone in our classroom everyday that is positive COVID.” Elementary Dean, Katerina Foley said.

Foley said this will help keep safety the number one priority, even though the students aren’t used to wearing masks.

“They think bad guys wear masks.” she said.

But she has faith that students will adjust smoothly.



“When they come out of their classrooms, they’re gonna pull their mask up and they’ll travel from their classroom to their special teacher,” Foley said.

Special teachers are for classes like music and art.

Foley said the school is lucky to have a large campus to help spread kids apart, and the masks will provide an extra level of safety.

“It really is just one of those things, that’s best for our students, best for our teachers, and best for me personally,” she said.

She said many plans are still on the table and won’t be set in stone until closer to school starting…