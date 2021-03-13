Shop the Block distributes $13,000 into Bentonville businesses

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Bentonville’s Shop the Block is sending out $13,000 to shops, restaurants, and businesses this weekend.

The promotion was created to stimulate the shopping and dining at locally-owned businesses affected by the pandemic.

Families who register can receive $30 to spend in Downtown Bentonville, which can be spent like cash at participating businesses and restaurants through the close of business on Sunday, March 14th.

The event is sponsored by the Walmart Museum and First Security Bank.

“It’s been exactly one year since our downtown began to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as it crept across our community,” said DBI Executive Director Andrew Heath. “Downtown Bentonville Inc. and our partners The Walmart Museum and First Security Bank want to encourage the community to continue to safely shop, dine, and support our downtown retail shops and restaurants.”

Downtown Bentonville Inc. is a non-profit organization that builds and promotes a welcoming and lively downtown through experiences, education, and storytelling.

“This year, the story downtown has been our small business owners and their perseverance. They are our neighbors; our kids go to school with their kids, they go to our churches, come to our community events, and have a passion for making our downtown incredible. DBI wanted to create an experience that simply gives them what they need — a boost in sales.” said DBI Communications Director Dana Sargent Schlagenhaft.

Registration, rules, and a list of participating businesses can be found here.

