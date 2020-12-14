Shopping small online in time for the holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With fewer people shopping in person this holiday season many small businesses have had to adapt to keep their heads above water.

Stacie Bloomfield is the owner of Gingiber which has had a storefront in Springdale for almost two years now.

Unlike many small businesses that have done their best to keep a storefront open in the COVID era, Bloomfield to be safe, has chosen to keep her doors locked and turn the shop into a full-blown online shipping center.

Bloomfield says, “other parts of the business have struggled because in-person shopping can’t happen but online sales have just gone sky high you can say.”

Even though Bloomfeilds’s online sales are up 200%, she explains there have been some bumps in the road.

“We have are people who live across the country getting orders in three days and then people who live also in Arkansas their orders are just stuck in the post office and not arriving,” says Bloomfeild.

Issues that become even more apparent during the holiday season. Bloomfield tells me, “it’s been hard for anyone to guarantee’s like they have, so for us we are shipping as quickly as we possibly can we sent out 200 orders and we have more in the queue.”

One shopper I ran into says she loves to shop small, has been mindful of potential delays, but it has not scared her away from ordering online.

Claire Mccormick says, “I’ve had one package sitting at the dispatch center for a week so hopefully that one shows up soon I don’t know where it is at but I haven’t experienced a lot of delays.”

Bloomfield tells me she’s very thankful they have been able to do so well online and that there are many to thank for that

Bloomfield says, “you have got to show up for those small businesses so we have seen orders big and small from all over the country for people shopping with Gingiber which has been great for morale and keeping our team employed and busy.”

If you are still looking to check anyone off your holiday list this year it’s not too late to shop online and shop small. Small businesses need your support this year more than ever and will be doing everything they can your gifts under the tree in time for Christmas.