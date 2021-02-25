Signing up on multiple vaccination lists slows down the process

Being on multiple vaccine waiting lists is causing more harm than good.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You may think signing up on multiple waiting lists to get the vaccine will get the shot in your arm quicker, but doing so may have the opposite effect.

KNWA/FOX 24 has spoken to many people who say they’ve signed up on multiple vaccination lists hoping it would speed up the process.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and local pharmacies told KNWA/FOX 24 that it’s actually slowing the process when people do this, and even risks the chance of having doses go to waste.

I think if people will just be patient, they will save themselves a lot of frustration. DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH



Victoria Hennessey is the owner of the Community Pharmacy in Springdale.

She said they’ve been ending up with extra doses sometimes due to no-shows.

We never ever ever will waste a dose. VICTORIA HENNESSEY, OWNER, COMMUNITY PHARMACY



To make sure they don’t waste doses when this happens, Hennessey said they’re calling people on their standby list.

“Meaning these are patients who are on standby who can get to our pharmacy in a reasonable amount of time,” she said. “Our list is only for patients who are currently eligible for the vaccine.”

Sometimes though, they run into issues with their standby list.

“We’re spending the time to call a lot of patients and we’re being told, ‘Oh, I’ve already gotten it somewhere else’”; she said. “So it is taking time from the process and slowing us down a bit calling multiple patients.”

Something Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ASH says could be avoided — especially since pharmacies are getting vaccine doses at a predictable rate.

“It really creates a lot of confusion, extra work, and in the end, it doesn’t necessarily help people get vaccinated any faster,” Dr. Dillaha said.

All of this stresses the importance of being patient — which Arkansans can do by being on only one vaccination list.

We don’t want to make things unnecessarily complex when they don’t have to be. DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Dr. Dillaha also wants to stress that by not signing up on multiple lists you can help reduce the stress on pharmacies such as Community Pharmacy, who are already working overtime to get people vaccinated.

“We are working double and triple time to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible so that we can get more doses into our state and try to get back to some sort of normalcy,” Hennessey said. “We are working very diligently to get through these lists.”