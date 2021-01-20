Siloam Springs education staff receives COVID-19 vaccine

School districts are constantly having to keep teachers and students safe from COVID-19, the vaccine is bringing them that much closer to a permanent solution

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Wednesday about 180 teachers and staff rolled up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it’s the beginning of the end hopefully, a step in the right direction,” Superintendent Jody Wiggins said.

One of those first in line, Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

“I’m not a fan of needles but I can say our school nurse that gave it to me did a very good job, it didn’t hurt at all,” Wiggins said.

Also in line, Ashley Pledger who works as the district’s library media specialist.

“I’m getting a shot for my grandmother who passed away from COVID-19 in October and for fellow educators in the state of Arkansas,” Pledger said.

The mass vaccination event is taking place just about a week after the district approved to give employees paid time off for COVID-19 reasons.

“We will be able to pay for these 10 days of leave for our staff, if needed, through those stimulus funds through the state,” Wiggins said.

“It also ensures that we are not coming to school when we’re sick,” Pledger said.

Symbolizing a new start to the semester.

“We want to do anything we can to help our teachers this year,” Wiggins said.

And for some, honoring those we’ve lost during the pandemic.

“She would’ve been proud today not only because we received the vaccine but because Joe Biden was elected president,” Pledger said. “She would just be tickled, tickled pink.”