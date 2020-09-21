Siloam Springs firefighter gifts son a kidney

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs firefighter is giving his son the gift of life, after almost a year of multiple procedures, hospital visits, and miles on the road.

COURTESY OF JENNIFER GRIGGS

At a little more than a year old, Ethan Griggs went into septic shock.

His road to recovery is almost over though, just shy of his second birthday — thanks to his dad, Siloam Springs Fire Captain Zac Griggs.







COURTESY OF HEIDI DUHACHEK

I know everyone is going through terrible times with COVID-19, but this year has been especially hard on us. ZAC GRIGGS, ETHAN’S FATHER

Ethan was born a healthy baby boy in October of 2018, but at 13 months old, things took a turn.

COURTESY OF JENNIFER GRIGGS

“He woke up throwing up and was severely dehydrated,” Jennifer Griggs, Ethan’s mom, said. “He wasn’t improving so we took him to the ER.”

He coded there. JENNIFER GRIGGS, ETHAN’S MOTHER

He survived, but had many complications.

“He underwent surgery where they removed 80-percent of his colon, he was diagnosed with multiple organ failure, his heart function was at 30-percent,” Jennifer said.

COURTESY OF JENNIFER GRIGGS

Ethan was flown to Omaha, Nebraska for treatment.

Everything fully recovered except for his kidneys.

He was discharged in February and has since traveled back and forth from Northwest Arkansas to Central Arkansas to the only pediatric dialysis unit in the state.

“Currently we commute to and from Little Rock, three days a week, and spend 21 hours in the car and about four to five hundred dollars on gas every month,” Jennifer said.

In August, the Griggs found out Ethan would be eligible for a new kidney and could be added to the donor list.

COURTESY OF JENNIFER GRIGGS

However, the family won’t have to wait for a stranger’s sacrifice because Ethan’s father, Zac Griggs, is a match.

“It’s a small sacrifice to give someone a huge gift,” Zac said.

Between a hefty price tag, a pandemic, and baby number two on the way, the Griggs are finally seeing a light at the end of a tunnel.

Jennifer is due for their next baby boy sometime this week.

COURTESY OF JENNIFER GRIGGS

If you can function with one and you’re willing to give that gift of life to someone else, why not? ZAC GRIGGS, ETHAN’S FATHER

The transplant surgery is scheduled for November 12.