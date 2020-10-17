Siloam Springs nursing home dealing with purported COVID-19 outbreak; one family’s concerns

KNWA/FOX 24 has had multiple people, including workers, reach out concerned with COVID-19 cases and deaths at the Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Health Care Association confirms a COVID-19 outbreak within the Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab Center.

Honestly, it’s heartbreaking. ANONYMOUS WOMAN, GRANDMOTHER HAS COVID-19 AT FACILITY

Most everybody’s response is, ‘get your grandmother out of there, she’s not going to make it‘. ANONYMOUS WOMAN, GRANDMOTHER HAS COVID-19 AT FACILITY

On Friday, October 16, an anonymous woman came forward.

She said her grandmother is at the facility and recently tested positive for COVID-19.

You hear a lot of other people [say] my grandmother didn’t make it, or my grandfather didn’t make it. Why are they having so many? ANONYMOUS WOMAN, GRANDMOTHER HAS COVID-19 AT FACILITY

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the first COVID-19 death reported at the facility was in mid-September.

The second death was reported a week later, according to an ADH report.

Since the pandemic, the department of health has reported two residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the ADH, an updated report should be released Monday, October 19.

ADH RESPONSE (10/16)

You guys are on the inside, we’re on the outside, you know what’s going on. ANONYMOUS WOMAN, GRANDMOTHER HAS COVID-19 AT FACILITY

I’m not sure on the current total, I do know that they’ve been dealing with an outbreak at that facility. RACHEL BUNCH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ARKANSAS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION

COURTESY OF AHCA

Arkansas Health Care Association Executive Director Rachel Bunch said she doesn’t know specifics surrounding COVID-19 numbers within the facility, but she claims things appear to be improving.

“They told me tomorrow that they have seven people who will be able to move off of the COVID-19 unit,” she said. “That’s seven recoveries and is really good news for them.”

Bunch said the Siloam Springs nursing home has been working closely with the ADH.

She said the facility has been hiring more people to help with staffing and has been implementing reoccurring testing.

KNWA/FOX 24 asked Bunch the following question:

“Are you confident that this facility is in fact doing what they need to be doing in regards to COVID-19 response?”

My understanding is yes they are. RACHEL BUNCH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ARKANSAS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION

The anonymous woman said she feels its still not enough.

Things don’t seem right. ANONYMOUS WOMAN, GRANDMOTHER IS IN SILOAM SPRINGS NURSING HOME

