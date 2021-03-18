Siloam Springs residents get look at city’s future

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents in Siloam Springs got a glimpse into the future Thursday.

The city is working to update it’s 2040 comprehensive plan.

It held an event at the library to let people come and weigh in on things they’d like to see over the next 10 to 20 years.

That included ideas for new parks, infrastructure, and economic development.

Jerry Cavness, plan advisory committee for the city said, “If you want your community to be forward thinking and also be responsible for what they do, then you have to come and let the people that are doing the plans know that”.

The city has a survey online and will hold more meetings in the future.