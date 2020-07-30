Siloam Springs restaurant gives patrons the choice to wear a mask, no questions asked

"I have seen and felt a lot of shaming when you walk into a business and you don't have a mask on," Jacob Frese said.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been a little more than a week since Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a statewide mandate, but some local businesses are giving patrons the choice to wear a mask, no questions asked.

All of our other employees who are physically capable of wearing a mask are wearing masks. We do take those regulations seriously. JACOB FRESE, BARNETT’S DAIRYETTE OWNER

Jacob Frese is the owner of Barnett’s Dairyette in Siloam Springs.

Overall the feedback has been positive. JACOB FRESE, BARNETT’S DAIRYETTE OWNER

He posted this flyer to Facebook saying: “If we see you in our business without a mask, we will assume you have a medical condition and we welcome you inside to help support your local business.”

“I didn’t want our customers to feel ashamed, or feel like they would be shamed if they walked into one of my businesses not wearing a mask,” Frese said. “There’s a number of reasons why people aren’t wearing masks these days.”

On Wednesday, July 29, KNWA/KFTA went to Barnett’s Dairyette.

All of the families we saw were wearing masks until they got their food, even though not everyone is required to.

Northwest Health Family Physician Dr. Blake Hansen said there are only a few legitimate reasons why someone shouldn’t be wearing a mask.

“Really when it comes to medical exemptions… it’s young children, facial deformities,” he said. “That last caveat is severe respiratory diseases.”

In Frese’s flyer it says due to HIPAA, they cannot legally ask people about their medical conditions.

Dr. Hansen said since masks are mandated by Governor Hutchinson, he feels you need confirmation as to why you can’t wear one.

I don’t think that’s unreasonable to say there’s public policy right now saying that we’re wearing masks and our business backs up that policy for the safety of our employees. DR. BLAKE HANSEN, FAMILY PHYSICIAN, NORTHWEST HEALTH

Dr. Hansen said masks are the greatest tool in trying to get things back to how they were pre-COVID-19.

“It’s just trying to do our civil duty, our community duty to each other,” he said.

Which is the same goal Frese has for his business.

“The bottom line is this, we want our customers to feel comfortable coming into our business,” Frese said. “We are small businesses, [and] we are having a hard time.”

We’re keeping everyone safe. We are doing all the things and then some to go above and beyond the health department regulations. JACOB FRESE, BARNETT’S DAIRYETTE OWNER

Frese is also the owner of J & J Diner in Springdale.

He said this is also implemented there.