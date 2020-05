The Siloam Springs library kicked off its curbside program Monday

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Siloam Springs library kicked off its curbside program Monday.

People can pick up their favorite books from Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The library will fully reopen to the public May 18th.

Amenities like playground equipment, picnic tables, restrooms and the dog park also reopened Monday.

You can see a full list of scheduled openings on the city’s social media page.