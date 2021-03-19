Siloam Springs woman crashes car into retention pond

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs woman crossed her van into oncoming traffic and hit another car before crashing into a retention pond.

Linda Woltman, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges including driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license.

The driver of the car Woltman hit was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers