Siloam Springs woman crashes car into retention pond

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs woman crossed her van into oncoming traffic and hit another car before crashing into a retention pond.

Linda Woltman, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges including driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license.

The driver of the car Woltman hit was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the Siloam Springs Police Department.