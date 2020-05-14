Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old woman in Pope County

POTTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Pope County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office activated a Silver Alert on Thursday for 18-year-old Jerrilynn Herring, who was last known to be at 1443 Hudson Road in Pottsville at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and spandex shorts.

Herring has a scar on the center of her forehead that goes up and over to her right ear, as well as a quarter-sized bald spot on the top of her head. Police say he has limited function on the left side of her body which causes her left foot to turn sideways.

She is approximately 5 foot, 5 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 968-0911.