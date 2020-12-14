SLICK ROADS: What you should know heading into work

Slick road conditions are possible for your morning commute.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While the snow is a beautiful sight, Benton and Washington County officials want you to be cautious while driving on the roads Monday, December 14.

You can’t start late and be early. JOHN LUTHER, DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, WASHINGTON COUNTY

John Luther with Washington County Emergency Management and Channing Barker with Benton County said it’s important to take your time and drive slow.

“Get up, plan ahead, and allow yourself some extra time,” Luther said.

Both Luther and Barker said drivers need to make sure they give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations — if they have to get out.

For example: If your work commute is 30 minutes, plan to take at least 45 minutes to get there.

We can do everything in our power to treat and pretreat and maintain those roads but it’s really in the power and the hands of the drivers out there. CHANNING BARKER, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, BENTON COUNTY



The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) also wants drivers to use caution when driving on the roads.

ArDOT spokesman David Parker said the first snow of the year is always a test, which he feels they’ve passed — but there are some things drivers still need to know.

Parker said crews have been out since 7 p.m. on Sunday and will be working until 7 a.m. Monday (Dec. 14).

He said there are about 50-60 salt trucks out with more than 100 crew members treating the roads.

With so many people out though, Parker wants to remind drivers to give snowplows room to operate.

He recommends cars stay 200 feet behind them.

One — to let them do their job and two — just for your safety to allow for a little more braking distance because there are going to be some slick spots and certainly when conditions are like this, take it easy, take it slow. DAVE PARKER, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Even with crews working tirelessly, there are some slick spots out there.

Parker said this should serve as a reminder for those heading on the roads to drive slow and give themselves plenty of time to get to where they’re going.

Many schools and businesses are closing or moving to remote operations. Check out our closings page for more info!