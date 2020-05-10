“Slow Streets” pilot program to kick off in Bentonville Sunday

Bentonville Parks and Rec and Bike NWA partner up for the Slow Streets program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A pilot program kicks off Sunday in Bentonville, giving bike riders and joggers more space to safely enjoy the outdoors.

Bentonville Parks and Rec and Bike NWA partner up for the Slow Streets program. Paxton Roberts with Bike NWA says certain streets will close to through traffic – opening up only for people to use to exercise.



He says it’ll keep trails from overcrowding and helps practice social distancing.

The program has already launched in several other cities around the country.

Bentonville Parks and Rec Director David Wright says he’s looking forward to seeing the turnout.

“I think that maybe bringing the trail a little closer to you may encourage people to be out, be healthy, and just enjoy our community,” Wright said.

“We’re really hoping that with Bentonville this is just the start, that other cities across the region will do the same thing and potentially Bentonville will expand their program if this is successful,” Roberts said.

The selected city streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10th, and May 17th.

Emergency vehicles, delivery trucks, and people who live in the surrounding areas will be allowed to drive through.