Small businesses heading into the unknown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Christmas behind us, we enter into a time that for small business isn’t easy in a normal year.

“But it’s definitely a scary time it’s a slow season it’s tax season which is tough on small businesses just hoping for the best moving forward,” says Daphne Scott.

Daphne Scott is the owner of Greenrose, a lifestyle shop she’s been working at growing online for years and 2020 has been her only experience with a storefront.

Scott tells me she has been very thankful for all the local support throughout December but is expecting an 80% drop off come January.

Scott says, “a lot of small businesses are going to need support over the next couple of months really just hitting our goals making sure all of our bills can be paid.”

While Scott is working hard to keep her lifelong dream alive there are many disadvantages to opening a shop in 2020.

“We actually don’t qualify for any financial support front he government right now,” says Scott, “because we can’t prove last year’s sales which have been really tough on us trying to get through this year without any extra support.”

Retail isn’t the only business that will be holding its breath in these post-holiday winter months, small restaurants are also feeling the heat.

“a little bit a little worried with the colder weather coming in the patio usually helps us a lot but no one is going to sit out in the cold,” says Mai Vang, a manager at Prelude in Fayetteville and she says what’s ahead will be a true test.

“I want to say we are going to be hanging on dear life we will be lucky if we break even,” says Vang.

Both of these businesses don’t expect things to pick back up until early April and with COVID regulations they will need all the support they can get.