Snow blast and extremely cold temperatures across Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Many of you are waking up to freezing temps and several inches of snow throughout the region.

Crews are working around the clock to clear the roads and keep everyone safe. The tough part will be driving through those neighboring side streets and roads that haven’t been treated. Once you get onto the main road you can see those were previously treated but with snow coming down getting covered again. You will want to drive with extreme precaution.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tells us they are focused on the primary roads. The heavily traveled interstates and highways are treated first, then they move to the less traveled ones.

In Fayetteville, the road department also taking the same approach and treating the more dangerous spots first like bridges, overpasses and hills, the main roads and will then move into the residential streets. They also focus on areas around hospitals making sure emergency vehicles can get in and out.

Dave Parker with ARDOT is urging folks to stay home if they can. He said if you are out and you see their trucks out on the road to give them extra space to work.

“Us getting to those secondary roads is probably going to take a while… I think that people understand that and we will get the interstates and the major highways done. Let us do our jobs but it will take a couple of days to tackle all of this,” said Parker.

Parker said the biggest issue is the extreme cold temperatures and making sure their equipment continues to function properly during these cold temps. He added that the snow is so light and dry that it should make it easier to plow.

If you must leave your home you should consider several precautions.

Dress in layers to avoid getting frostbites; wear gloves, hat, scarfs, and heavy coat.

Clear off all or any ice and snow from outside your car. Don’t forget your mirrors, windows and lights before driving off.

Use your headlights, driver slowly and leave more distance between yourself and other drivers on the road. Also give yourself plenty of time to get your destination.

“If you’re heading out, I don’t care if you’re going to the grocery store. Let someone know where you are going in case something happens. Let someone know your route, said Parker.

It’s also important to make sure your car is prepared. Make sure you have more than half a tank of gas, antifreeze and an emergency kit with a blanket, water, batteries and snacks.

Don’t forget to check the road conditions before you head out. You can do so using I-Drive Arkansas.