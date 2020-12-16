Snow days, a thing of the past?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – I spoke to the superintendent of the Gravette school district, Maribel Childress and she told me that traditional snow days are a thing of the past.

Childress says, “the things that are very much most important to us are student safety and student learning and having the opportunity to pivot to inclement weather helps up make sure that we are being good stewards of both.”

I was able to connect with one high school student from another district who surprised me when I ask her how she felt about this.

Savannah Rangel says, “honestly I don’t mind it getting to do our school from home is like pretty cool maybe not cool but it’s better than having to go in extra days during the summer.”

This student isn’t the only fan of our new distance learning capabilities. Childress says, “it’s just a great opportunity to make sure like I said to make sure our students and their families are safe and that learning doesn’t stop.”

And even though Childress fully supports true snow days being a thing of the past she does have a special message for students in every district. “Now I do hope that students took some brain breaks to get out and play in it its been a very long time since he had some snow and so I hope those sleds got a little bit of use,” says Childress.

Childress tells me that up until now 17% of the students in the Gravette district had already been learning remotely, and for those who weren’t, it’s still up in the air if they’ll be returning to school tomorrow.