Social distancing signs scattered all across NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a lack of things to do and places to go, more and more residents head outdoors amid COVID-19.





Bentonville Parks and Recreation Director David Wright said there has been a huge increase in the number of people using the trails, so the department decided to place 140 signs all around the city as a way to remind people of the importance of practicing social distancing.

It’s different than when we used the trails a month ago, so we wanted to try to use it as an education tool and remind our patrons this is the best way to use these facilities at this time. DAVID WRIGHT, BENTONVILLE PARKS AND RECREATION DIRECTOR

Wright said the department required a donation of more than $8,000 to cover the cost of the project.

The City of Fayetteville has also added these social distancing signs to its trails as a way to help flatten the curve.